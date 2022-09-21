OBITUARY: Jonathan Lamar Rhyne

Mr. Jonathan Lamar Rhyne of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, he was 48 years old.

He was born in Madison and grew up in Hendersonville.

Jonathan was a 1993 graduate of Hendersonville High School. He had attended New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville

Jonathan is survived by his daughter, Gracie Rhyne; father, Jerry Rhyne and wife Sherry; mother, Janie Cochran and husband John; brothers, Joey Rhyne and wife Christy, Brandon Haston; sister, Britney Haston; niece, Lanie and nephews, Landon, Levi.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. Celebration of life service will be 6:00 PM Thursday at First Baptist Church Hendersonville www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/