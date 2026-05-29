Jonathan David Montgomery, age 53 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in San Francisco, CA. David was born in Cherry Point, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Jean Newman Montgomery who died in 2001.

David is survived by his daughter, Savannah Gurch and her husband Jason of Grovetown, GA; son, Austin Montgomery of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Amelia and Catarina Gurch of Grovetown, GA; father and step-mother, Larry Dwayne Montgomery and Pamela Montgomery of Smyrna, TN; sister, Jennifer Montgomery Carroll and her husband Todd of Smyrna, TN; brother, Nathan Montgomery of Smyrna, TN; and an uncle, James Terry Montgomery of Hazel Green, AL.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM following the visitation at the church. Brother Ronnie Presley will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

David was of the Baptist faith, a registered nurse, and a proud U. S. Navy veteran.

An online guestbook for the Montgomery family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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