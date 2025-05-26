OBITUARY: Jonas Vaughn

Mr. Jonas Duane Vaughn, age 26, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to Tony and Dana Wood Vaughn. Jonas was a 2017 graduate of Stewarts Creek High School. While at school, he and his twin brother, Danny, were members of the inaugural Bass fishing team. It was evidence of a love of fishing passed down from grandfather and father – and was just one of many connections between the generations.

Jonas was a worker. After high school, he took on construction jobs and worked for the City of Murfreesboro. When not on the ‘9-5’, Jonas was cutting grass, bush hogging fields, fixing cars, and any other task asked of him. Not only was Jonas dedicated and skilled in his labors, he was also generous – willing to help out anyone who asked.

Around family and friends, Jonas was a jokester – always quick with a quip to make the group laugh A skill learned from both Mom and Dad, and at times regretted by both equally, that will be indescribably missed by all.

Jonas is survived by parents, Tony and Dana Vaughn; brother, Danny (Bridget) Vaughn and Wyatt (Morgan) Vaughn; grandparents, Gale Thomas Wood and Carolyn Potts Vaughn; uncles, Jeff Wood and David Vaughn; aunt, Diane (Richard) Gaines; and numerous cousins, great aunts, and great uncles. He was proceeded in death by grandparents, Marvin “Danny” Wood, Thomas Murray Vaughn, and Janice Jordan Vaughn.

For those who wish, donations may be made to Stewarts Creek High School Anglers, Smyrna High School Bassin Bulldogs, or Animal Rescue Corps at https://www.animalrescuecorps.givecloud.co/donate in memory of Jonas.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 26, 2025 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.