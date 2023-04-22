OBITUARY: Jon Gregory Houglum

Jon Gregory Houglum, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

A native of Moorhead, MN, he was the son of the late Joe and Gladys Stende Houglum.

Mr. Houglum was also preceded in death by his wife, Melany F. Houglum and a son, Jon Anthony Houglum.

Mr. Houglum is survived by his son, Matthew “Matt” Houglum of Seattle, WA, and a granddaughter, Brandy Yealock of Murfreesboro, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with his granddaughter Brandy Yealock presiding. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel one hour prior to the Celebration of Life.

Mr. Houglum was a US Army veteran and a retired Orthopedic Therapist with the Veterans Administration.

