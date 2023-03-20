OBITUARY: Jon Eric Hall

Jon Eric Hall, age 53 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Jon loved God, his family, and his friends. To Jon, family was one of the most important things. He wore his name as a badge of honor and expected his family to do the same.

He loved spending time at the lake, the cabin, listening to all types of music, watching sports, and living life to the fullest. Jon was a lifelong lover of all things cars and big trucks. He was a “superfan” of his alma mater, Oakland High School. For Jon, the adventure was never over. There was always one more project he had in mind.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jennifer Lynelle Hall; four children, Anna Maria (21), Ainsley Mallory (17), Jon Eric II (16), and Addison Mackenzie (11) Hall; mother, Donah Graves Hall; brothers, Greg (Cindy) Hall and Clint (Loree) Hall; nephew, Ethan Hall and niece, Erin (Isaac) Britt; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Elliott Hall, Jr.; grandparents, Malcolm Elliot Hall, Sr. and Mary Louise Hall of Bethpage, TN and Homer Rye Graves and Wardyne Graves of Gallatin, TN.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

The funeral service will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Dr. John Hembree and Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Support will also be provided by the clergy staff at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bo Bowling, Jake Bowling, Andy Darden, Matt Darden, Wendell Franks, Charlie Hall, John Heath, JT Livesy, Tim Roediger, Rick Smotherman. Honorary Pallbearers are Kent Graves, David Graves, Ward Graves Jr., and Jeremy Graves. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Arts Center for Cannon County, Oakland High School Band, Oakland High School Wrestling, or Girl Scout Troop 1407.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/