OBITUARY: Jon Drew Dohoda

Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was 62 years old.

He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda.

Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State University of San Bernardino. He spent most of his career as a mortgage underwriter. Mr. Dohoda was a passionate, faithful man. He enjoyed the ride either in his 1992 Corvette or one of his motorcycles.

Mr. Dohoda is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rebecca Dohoda; daughters, Kayla Crowley and her husband Timothy, Myriah Czap and her husband Travis, and Taylor Dohoda; grandchildren, Parker Drew Crowley, Camden Lucas Crowley, and Evelyn Drew Czap; siblings, David Dohoda and his wife Katie and Deanne Youngblood and her husband John; special niece, Danelle Afflerbaugh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Peter Dohoda.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at New Vision Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 6:00 pm at New Vision Baptist Church. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

