Johnny William York, age 64 of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2026 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. Johnny is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services for Johnny William York will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Donnie Jessie & Jeanie Bandy officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.

Family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. You may make these memorials by calling or coming by the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by: parents, Ernest B. & Rosie Mae (Duncan) York; brother, Paul Ray York.

Survivors include: sisters, Patsy Osgatharp & husband, Jack of Lafayette, Wilma Ammons & husband, John of Cookeville, Brenda Jessie & husband, Donnie of Edmonton, KY, Sheila Howard of Bowling Green, KY; devoted companion, Regina Calvert of Scottsville, KY; a host of nieces & nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

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This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home.

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