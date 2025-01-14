OBITUARY: Johnny Ray Maxwell

Johnny Ray Maxwell, age 80, of Lascassas, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital.

Johnny was an engineer at Nissan Motor Manufacturing. Johnny was a longtime member of the Lascassas Baptist Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Garner and Marjorie Stroop Maxwell; son-in-law, William “Bill” Monroe Tipton; and brother-in-law, Keith Perry.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cheryl Kaye Reeves Maxwell; two daughters, Amanda Maxwell (Kevin) Perry and Vanessa Rae Maxwell Tipton; brothers, James (Sue Beth) Maxwell and Jerry (Debbie) Maxwell; sister, Delores Perry; five grandchildren, John Douglas Perry, Kathryn Amanda Perry, William “Austin” (Shelby) Tipton, Jacob Harrison Tipton and Hannah Lynn Perry (Dayton) Graham; two great-grandchildren, Madilynn Elizabeth Tipton and Mason-Lee William Tipton.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with brother Kenneth Summey and Teb Batey officiating. The burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Active pallbearers are John Perry, Austin Tipton, Dayton Graham, Jacob Tipton, Terry Martin, Nick Coble and Trevor Williams and honorary pallbearers are Bill McBroom, Buster McKnight and Tim Haddock.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

