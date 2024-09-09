OBITUARY: Johnny R. Smith

Johnny R. Smith, age 86, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024.

He was born in Woodbury, Tennessee to the late Paul and Dorothy Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Smith; daughter, Valerie Todd and her husband Jeff; granddaughters, Olivia Messer (Austin), Caroline Todd, and Sophie Todd; great-granddaughter, Ansley Messer; brothers, Jerry Smith and Bobby Smith (Betty Sue); sister, Joy Mullen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Johnny was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a good ole Woodbury boy who joined the Marine Corps, got to see Asia, and ate spaghetti for the first time. This may be why he married a cute Sicilian girl from Murfreesboro, TN and spent the rest of his life in her hometown.

He was intelligent, a saver, loved his college football and history. He spent many years as a traffic engineer for the State of Tennessee and had memory recall like no other. After retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels at his church and enjoyed spending time with his family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Stones River Manor and to sister-in-law, Rita Green for the wonderful care he received.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

