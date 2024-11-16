OBITUARY: Johnny Ownby

Mr. Johnny Ray Ownby, age 67, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was born in Knoxville, TN to James R. and Katherine Hurst Ownby. Johnny worked as an industrial maintenance manager for Shenandoah Mills for many years. He enjoyed building bird houses and other things with his hands. He went fishing on Percy Priest and Center Hill Lakes whenever he could.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Robin Ownby; son, Eric Ownby; grandson, Dillon Ownby; mother, Katherine Ownby; siblings, Jerry Ownby and his wife Grace, Pam Ownby, and Darlene Ownby; sisters in law, Connie Sterkowicz and Karen Blalock; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ownby, and a sister, Mary Scalf.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Knoxville, TN.