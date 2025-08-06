OBITUARY: Johnny Nuzzo

Johnny Francis Nuzzo, age 42, passed away Friday, August 1, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father, John Nuzzo; brother, Steven Popwell; maternal grandparents, Constance Wiley and William Parker; and step grandparents, Cecil and Hildi Popwell.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kelley and Fred Popwell; daughter, Raelynn Nuzzo; son, Lucas Nuzzo; fiancé, Maegan Farney; sister, Patricia Popwell; nephew, Ethan Katz; and many other family and close friends.

Johnny worked at Toyota of Cool Springs and Chevy of Murfreesboro as a finance manager for many years. He had a passion for service and was a consistent leader of sales and member of the Elite Eight. He enjoyed long days at the lake, fishing, and grilling meals for his family but more than anything he loved spending time with his children. He was best known for his unmistakable laugh, charm, quick wit, and the lasting impression he made on those around him. To know him was to love him.

A memorial gathering will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapen on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 1:00-4:00 PM.