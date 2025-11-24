OBITUARY: Johnny Michael Gosa

Johnny Michael (Mike) Gosa passed away on November 20, 2025, after a long battle with cancer and other illnesses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Valon (Pete) Gosa and Faustina Hankins Gosa, sister Bonnie Gosa Register, and brother Charles Gosa.

He is survived by his wife Bette; children Carmen Gosa Erwin, Matthew Gosa, Corey Gosa, and Briana Gosa; 12 beloved grandchildren; sister Janice Gosa Harris; aunt Shirley Gosa Franklin; and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mike was born in Sulligent, AL on April 4, 1949, and moved to Bowling Green, KY in 1953, graduating from WKU College High School in 1967. He enlisted in the US Navy on July 01, 1967 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic and retired in August 1991 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He served in the Vietnam war, Cold War, and early Gulf war. After retirement, he continued working in the Aviation industry in various roles up until his death. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

In his later years, he pursued his love of golf, traveling extensively to play on different golf courses and sponsoring teams in Charity Golf Tournaments. He enjoyed meeting and socializing with famed athletes from all sports and other professions during their shared love for the game. He treasured his annual High School reunions and devoted many hours to his family genealogy and sharing memories of his youth.

There will be a visitation at True Vine Freewill Baptist Church, 530 Carter Ln, Smyrna, TN 37167, Monday November 24, 2025 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A private memorial service/interment of ashes will be scheduled at a future date.