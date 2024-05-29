OBITUARY: Johnny Mark Mooneyham

Johnny Mark Mooneyham, age 66 of Lascassas, TN. passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Born May 20, 1958, in Shelbyville, TN to the late Robert Lavoy and Virgie Mae Smith Mooneyham.

Also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Kaye Mooneyham.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathan (Fey) Mooneyham; Taylor Mooneyham; stepdaughter, Megan (Philip) Tivitt; stepson, Chris Brinkley; grandchildren, Kyla Mooneyham; Davis Mooneyham; Keeley Mooneyham; brothers, Robert Michael (Elaine) Mooneyham; and David Mitchell (Janette) Mooneyham.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 10 am – 1 pm with the service to follow at 1 pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

