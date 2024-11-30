OBITUARY: Johnny Mac Gardner

Mr. Johnny Mac Gardner was surrounded by family when he went home on November 21, 2024, at the age of 80.

John was preceded in death by his bride of 53 years, Leaquieta Lyons Gardner. He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Charli P) Gardner. They celebrated each month’s anniversary of which they shared 29 months. John is also survived by his son, Kevin Gardner and wife Christy, his son, Steve Gardner and wife Glynda, along with Charli’s daughters, Darby Kimbel (Scott)and Kim Nestle (Jim). They, along with spiritual sons and daughters, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and many others were all deeply loved by John.

John was born November 10th, 1944, in Fayette, Alabama to JW and Odessa Gardner. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Xerox for 30 plus years. He was incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received through the VA. He was a cotton picker in his early days and became a seed planter as he served his Lord and Savior, striving to leak Jesus throughout his life, even in his last days.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024th from 3:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life service from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, all at Smyrna Church of Christ, 112 Division St. Smyrna TN.

John was so blessed by the many blood donors who provided the blood and platelets throughout this leukemia (AML) journey; while flowers are welcome, he would certainly appreciate any and/or all to consider donating blood to your nearest blood bank. John would say, life is in the blood from a physical standpoint, but the blood of Jesus is true life; sharing both with others is an eternal blessing.