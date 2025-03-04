OBITUARY: Johnnie Paul Richardson

Johnnie Paul Richardson, age 82, passed away on March 1, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a native of Gainsboro, TN and a resident of Rutherford County. Johnnie served in the United States Navy and retired as an engineer at AEDC.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Eston and Kibbie Whitaker Richardson; wife, Faye Richardson; brothers, Gene Richardson, James Richardson; and sisters, Ozela Singleton and Lotus Dunaway.

He is survived by son, Jason (Terri) Richardson; step-son, Shannon Luscinski; brothers, Kenneth (Brenda) Richardson of Reedsville, GA; sister, Lois Richardson Walsh of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren, Danielle, Savannah, Colt, Rivers and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Silis, Luna, Xander, Nora, Rhett and Graham.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, March 7, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers and military honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

