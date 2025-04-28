OBITUARY: Johnnie Duff “Jack” Gambill, Jr.

Johnnie Duff “Jack” Gambill, Jr., age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 23, 2025. A native of Middle Tennessee, he was the son of the late Johnnie Gambill, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Young Gambill. Jack was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Lynn Wilks Gambill, granddaughter Jessica Lee Gambill and his brothers, Claude, Doris and Mark Gambill.

Mr. Gambill is survived by his sons, Johnny Keith Gambill and his wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, TN, and Todd Edward Gambill and his husband Timothy Watkins of Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Lynsi Blankenship and her husband Adam, Elly Linam and her husband Patrick, and J. D. Gambill III and his wife Karson; and seven great-grandchildren; brother, David Gambill and his wife, Barbara; and a sister, Mitzi Wall of Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 29th from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with the funeral services starting at 1:00PM. Brother Tony Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Jack was a retired educator, coach and athletic director who worked for the Falls Church, Virginia George Mason School system before his retirement in 1994. He graduated from MTSU with a BS and Master’s in education. He was a life-long athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball in high school and college, and then coaching these sports and tennis throughout his career with many district, regional and state championships. He acted as the chairman of the Bull Run District Athletic Directors and then was chosen as the Athletic Director of the Year by the Virginia State High School Athletic Directors’ Association. He also served on the Board of Directors for many years.

Jack was a true southern gentleman, known for his quick laugh, great sense of humor and easygoing demeanor. He loved playing golf, collecting American coins, and creating beautiful gardens with flowers and vegetables. He was passionate about bridge and the long-time friends he played with each week over many decades. He supported MTSU sports and especially enjoyed attending the women’s basketball games. He loved to travel with his family and particularly reminisced over his trips to Israel, England, Italy and Hawaii. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apples of his eye and he organized Friday night dinners each week for all who could attend. Most of all, he loved spending time with his extended family and friends, and the many students whose lives he touched. Some of his students have continued to visit him regularly from the 1970’s!

Jack was a long-time member the Falls Church, Church of Christ (Northern Virginia) congregation where he served as deacon for over 30 years, giving back to many in the community. After retirement, he was a member of the North Boulevard Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his beloved wife, Mary Lynn, or the ASPCA, a cause he greatly supported.

An online guestbook for the Gambill family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.