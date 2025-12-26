OBITUARY: Johnithen Lee Martin

Johnithen Lee Martin was born on May 14, 1981 and left this earthly life on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Johnithen leaves behind his loving mother, Mai Katherine Akins; father, John Gooch; son, Johntavious Martin along with four other children; brothers, Durael Lyons, Tony Martin and the late George Lyons; step-brother, John; step-sister, Kasia; uncles, Tom Akins, Billy Lee Akins and William Akins; aunts, Deloves and Donna Akins and the late Linda; along with a host of other relatives and friends.