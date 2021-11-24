Johnathan Michael Bousquet, age 38 of Smyrna, TN passed away on November 2, 2021.

He was born in Robinson, IL to the late Jason Bousquet and surviving mother, Janice Voorheis Bousquet.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Jacob Lee Bousquet; sisters, Jacqueline Marie Bousquet, Jade Leah Bousquet, and Jannel Lynn McFarland; grandfather, John Voorheis; nieces and nephews, Jada, Jewels, Journey, and Jamison; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jacqueline Voorheis.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow at a venue to be announced at a later time.

