John William Monroe Leach passed from this life on December 8th in Smyrna, Tennessee. John was born on September 9, 1930 in Danville, Illinois to Leo and Nettie Leach. He grew up in Germantown where he enjoyed life with his friends and family. He was a hardworking young man and served in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. He often told stories of how cold it was there during the winter. He later enlisted in the Navy and served on the Intrepid aircraft carrier for two cruises in the Mediterranean. He was an educated man who loved to learn and travel. In his 40s he used his GI Bill to get an associate degree in conservation. He read everything, especially loved to read every inch of any newspaper. John loved to work in the yard and raised chickens for fun. He loved watching the birds and wildlife and could tell you all about them or any subject. For many years he would have a calf to bottle feed or pigs to raise so to help the family’s budget and would glean corn out of the fields in Illinois to feed his “animals”.

John married the love of his life, Marilyn June Talbert on July 18, 1953. They raised their three children in Bismarck, Illinois and after retiring moved to Smyrna, Tennessee. They loved to go to auctions and flea markets and travel to see their kids and grandkids. Marilyn preceded him in death in 2009. Surviving John are his three children; Lorna Crosswhite and husband Noel, Greg Leach and wife Lora, Jenny Davis and husband Billy, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, his sister Judith Smith of California and many nieces and nephews.

Our Dad loved his kids and grandkids and was so proud of them but like many of his generation it was sometimes hard for him to tell them how proud he was. He was a character to be reckoned with but always loved. He will be missed. Please continue praying for our family as we will miss our dad. A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. We would like to thank the Azalea Court Assisted Living staff and Avalon Hospice for their loving care of our father. In honor of the compassionate care he gave to our mom please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.