OBITUARY: John William Kuhlman

After a long battle with his health and his spirit, John William (Bill) Kuhlman passed late on May 2nd, 2025, surrounded by family members that love him.

Bill had a colorful life. He was born alongside his twin brother in Louisville, Kentucky on August 23rd, 1939, to his parents Lawrence W. Kuhlman and Edna Steen Kuhlman. Most of his childhood was spent in Carrollton, Kentucky until his teenage years when his family moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

Bill attended Father Ryan Highschool and graduated as Valedictorian, Most Likely to Succeed and President of the Student Council along with being involved with countless other clubs and sports such as varsity Football and editor for the yearbook staff.

Bill went on to be a renowned teacher at Father Ryan Highschool and BGA and continued to be a teacher well after he had retired. He was a loving father, grandfather and great father. Bill was a fierce warrior, a dedicated prophet, and a generous friend and his legacy will live on long after his body leaves this Earth.

John William Kuhlman is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawrence and Edna Kuhlman as well as his eldest daughter, Kelly Kuhlman. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Mitchell and her husband Rob Mitchell, who he has lived with and been in the care of since 2020; his son Kevin Kuhlman and his wife Christine Kuhlman; his son Chris Kuhlman; his son Max Kuhlman and his wife Brandy Kuhlman as well as his daughter Bonnie Kuhlman.

Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew Mitchell, Josh Mitchell (wife Emily Mitchell), and Hope Mitchell, who acted as his caregiver alongside her parents for the past 3 years, as well as his granddaughter Grace Manning, his grandsons Zach Kuhlman, Colton Breazeale and Logan Breazeale, as well as his great grandsons, Atlas Johnson, son of Hope and Brey Johnson, as well as Samuel Manning, son of Grace and Cody Manning.

He was also survived by his two brothers, David Kuhlman and Jim Kuhlman. Bill was a beloved father, father-in-law, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of deep faith who led others to personal relationships with God, always championing the underdog and standing firmly for justice.

His wisdom, wit, and unwavering commitment to doing what is right will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00am until 1:00 pm Saturday, May 17 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the memorial service at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission.