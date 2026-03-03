OBITUARY: John William Hayes

John William Hayes, age 95, passed away March 1, 2026 at Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from the United States Air Force. Upon retirement he attended and graduated MTSU and later was an antique dealer.

John was preceded in death by his parents, James “Meck” Hayes and Myrtle Hayes; wife, Mary Catherine Hayes; son, Brichard Hayes; sister, Frances Hayes and brother-in-law, John Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathi Hayes of Mississippi; niece, Lene Harris of Virginia; and nephew, Mark Haynes of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, March 5, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Tyler Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery on Morgan Rd with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

