OBITUARY: John W. Herring

John W. Herring, 60, of Murfreesboro, TN and formerly of Hardin County, KY passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN.

John’s love for drawing was evident to anyone who knew him. Beyond his artistic endeavors, John had a passion for landscaping, arts & crafts, the outdoors and helping people with unwavering generosity.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald T. Herring; his mother, Sigrid Herring; and a brother, George Herring.

Mr. Herring is survived by three siblings, Ronald T. Herring, Jr & his wife, Kathy, Heidi Jarrell & her husband, Rob, Herb Herring; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family & friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Monday, January 12, 2026 at Chism Family Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Herring will be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, January 12, 2026 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. https://www.chismfamilyfunerals.com

