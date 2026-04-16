John Thomas Rush, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN. He was 94 years of age. He was the son of the late John Thomas Rush and Hattie Rush of Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Joyce Hill Rush, as well as two sisters, Christine Barker and Wilma Arnette.

John is survived by his son, Victor Rush (Darlene) of Cross Plains, TN; daughter, Vivian Rush (Riley) of Manchester, TN; stepdaughter, Debbie Whaley (Jeff) of Wartrace, TN; and stepson, Wallace Robertson (Sarah) of Manchester, TN; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

John was born in Guntersville, Alabama on November 1, 1931. After high school, John joined the Navy, then attended and graduated from the University of Alabama. He worked as an electrical engineer for Texaco oil company in Port Arthur, Texas and later in Lockport, Illinois. John moved to Manchester, TN in 1962 and worked at AEDC in Tullahoma, TN as an electrical engineer supervisor for 37 years before retiring. John loved gardening, yard beautification, ostrich egg carving, his wife, and his family.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 15, 2026 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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