OBITUARY: John Russell Garriott

John Russell Garriott, age 91 of La Vergne passed away Monday July 21, 2025. He was a native of Decatur, IL and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Garriott, and his parents, Troy Garriott, and Faye Garriott.

Mr. Garriott had worked in the Printing Industry and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his sons, Steven Garriott, and wife Melissa, John Garriott and wife Lisa, Jim Garriott and wife Brenda, Kevin Garriott; 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great grandchildren; brother, Donald Garriott and wife Janet.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements.