OBITUARY: John Rohane

John Rohane of Lascassas, Tennessee, died on February 23, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in North Adams, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Robert Rohane Sr. and the late Gladys McGinnis Rohane. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Rohane.

John was a creative, adventurous spirit who loved nature, music and time with his family.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Simone Therrien Rohane; son, Joel Rohane; daughter, Tammy Rohane-Henderson and her husband Eric; grandchildren, Justin and Simone Amara Rohane-Henderson; brother, Robert Rohane Jr.; sister, Patricia Richard; and was tenderly cared for by Felicia Turley.

The family would like to thank Adoration Hospice and Family Care Solutions for their care and devotion to John.

You are gone but thank you for all these soft, sweet things you have left in my home, in my head and in my heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the Parkinson Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org or a tree may be planted in his remembrance through his obituary page on the Woodfin website. An online guestbook for the Rohane family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life for Mr. John Rohane.