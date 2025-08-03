OBITUARY: John Richard Condron

Johnny Condron, a former resident of Waco, died July 6th in Nashville, Tenn. He was 76.

He attended Sanger Elementary, North Junior High and Richfield High School and was active in sports. Playing for Northern Little League in the early 60’s, he helped lead the all-star baseball team to the Texas state playoffs as a pitcher and hitter. He also played football for North Junior High and was on the golf team at Richfield High School.

Johnny’s father and mother, Stuart and Bobbye Condron, raised the family in Waco from 1956 to 1964. Stuart was an announcer and sportscaster for WACO Radio and KWTX-TV and served as the emcee of the Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville during the mid 50’s. Bobbye was employed by Southern Toy Manufacturing.

Born in Amarillo, Johnny lived in Canyon and Lubbock. He moved from Waco to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1965, where he was a flooring contractor. He married his wife Kay (Turner) in Santa Barbara, Dec. 21, 1968.

Johnny joined the Army March 6, 1968, and was assigned to the Army Security Agency in Okinawa, Japan. He served from 1968-71 as a Spec 5 and was involved in sending and receiving Morse Code and deciphering communications mainly from China and other countries that affected the U.S. war effort.

In addition to Kay, his wife of 56 years, now living in Murfreesboro, Tenn., he is survived by daughter Stacia Dunning, from Smyrna, Tenn.; granddaughters Harper and Hunter; great-granddaughter Allina; and grandson Cole; son Joe Condron (Ruane) from Santa Barbara; granddaughters Ember, Raven and Ocean; brothers Bob Condron (Lynnette) from Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mike Condron (Laina) from Santa Barbara; and sister Cindi Knight (Rob) from Ventura, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his father Stuart Condron, a professor at Ventura College; and mother Bobbye Condron, a Senior Escrow Officer from Ventura Calif.; and sister Janice Mahoney (Clark) from Woodville, Texas.

