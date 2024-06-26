OBITUARY: John Richard Cleaves

John Richard Cleaves, age 70 passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at his residence.

He was a native of Memphis, TN but has lived in Murfreesboro since 1993. He is a member of the Latter-Day Saints faith.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Aida Cleaves and parents, William and Mary Francis Cleaves.

He is survived by his children, Meredith (Ron) Wogan, Darrick (Angie) Cleaves, Andrew Cleaves and Taeyn Cleaves, brother, Bill Cleaves, grandchildren, Alexis and spouse, Austin, Jake, Cian, Grace, Micah, Mercy, Lachlan, Jordan, Teagan and Landon; and great-grandchild, Oaklen.

A service will be held in Jennings and Ayers Chapel at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with Tim Posh officiating. A burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time 12:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave your condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

