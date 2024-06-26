OBITUARY: John Orville Atwood

John Orville Atwood, age 66 of Rockvale, TN passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

He was born in Groton, CT on August 21, 1957.

He graduated from high school at Calvert High School Prince Frederick, MD in 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex Eugene Atwood, Stacy Holba and husband Daniel Holba, and his brother, Rex Atwood, Jr.

John was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church. He devoted his life to the Lord through gifts of service, mentoring and acts of love.

He was a master carpenter that could build or fix anything. He began his career at Topaz Marine in Owings, Maryland in 1975. He later moved to North Carolina and worked for OMC Corporation. In 1991 he moved to Tennessee where he finished his boat building career as the Vice President of Operations for Stratos Boats, Inc. He was awarded a “Johnny on the Spot” trophy for his ability to be a problem solver. He later did woodworking for Eagle Reclaimed Lumber making custom masterpieces.

John was also an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed any adventure of hunting, fishing boating and horseback riding. He played football and baseball in school and was on various softball teams after graduation.

John is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 48 years, Kay Atwood; daughter, Sabrina Suldan and husband Chad; grandchildren, Alissa Reyna, Micah Suldan; sisters, Diane McCallister and husband Danny, Terry Wilkinson and husband Brad, Elaine Kelly and fiancé Mike, Staci Anderson and husband Mike, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be on Saturday, June 29th, at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Bob Tuttle officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Journey Home a ministry that John whole heartedly believed in and served: https://lovegodservepeople.org The Journey Home PO Box 331025 Murfreesboro, TN, 37133.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email