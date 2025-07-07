OBITUARY: John Marvin Stem

John Marvin Stem, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Nissan as a fork lift operator and in quality control.

John was preceded in death by his parents; John Dee and Mary Elizabeth Stem.

He is survived by his daughters Amanda Stem and Ashley (Patrick) Regg, son Carson (Kayla) Stem, grandchildren, Aiden, Brayden, Harley, Wyatt, Waylon, Elijah and Jeraziah and also survived by Rita Stem.

A chapel service will be held for John at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Wiley Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

