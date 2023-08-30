OBITUARY: John Martin ‘Big John’ Shelby

John Martin “Big John” Shelby, age 47 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home.

He was a native of Nashville and a son of John Thomas and Julia Faye Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Angelica Nicole Wade and his wife, Carrie Ann Wade.

Survivors include daughters, Courtney Shelby, and Sarah Shelby; sister, Lori Bowker and husband Jared; granddaughters, Keeley Mooneyham and Remington Hayt; niece, Taylor Moore; and nephew, Colin Moore.

John was employed by Southerland Mattress Company.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 12:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

