OBITUARY: John Mark Pollard

John Mark Pollard, a brilliant and extraordinary soul, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 8, 2026. At 66 years young, John passed peacefully at TriStar Summit Medical Center, reunited in spirit with his parents, Loren and Sarah, and his brother, Bill.

A true creative, John had a God-given gift for innovation; he could take the simplest objects and transform them into something purposeful. His life was defined by a spirit of love — both to his country in the US Air Force and to his family.

His legacy of love lives on through his daughter, Caitlin Pollard, and his precious grandchildren; Chloe Jade, Evelyn Rose, and Zaxtin Onyx. He also leaves behind his doting sisters, Peggy Lowe, Susan Greer, Cynthia Eanes and Judith Pollard, as well as a swarm of loving, devoted nieces and nephews, along with a lifetime of memories.

We will gather to celebrate John’s journey and his transition to eternal rest with a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 13, 2026, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

“Gone from our sight, but forever in our hearts.”

