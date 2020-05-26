John Mark Johnson was born July 8, 1965 and departed this life on May 22, 2020 at 54 years of age. He was born in Nashville, TN but lived in Louisville, KY and Murfreesboro, TN most of his life.

John Mark was preceded in death by his late father John Allen Johnson and survived by his mother Shirley Ann Bush Johnson, daughter Holly LeeAnn Tolley (Jay), one granddaughter Aubree LeeAnn Hinton, one brother Trent Lee Johnson, one nephew Tegan Lee Johnson and one niece Taya RheaAnn Johnson – all of Murfreesboro, TN. John Mark was the grandson of the late Ernest Lee and Vergle Lee Bush, J.T. Johnson, Jr. and Gladys Hatchett.

John Mark was a 1983 graduate of Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville, KY, a 29-year employee with Nissan as a production leader, an Eagle Scout, a member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, and a member of Grace Baptist Church. He loved to fish, hunt, and attend race car shows. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and was always there to help. Most recently taking his mother to Vanderbilt for 33 radiation treatments never once saying he was not well.

Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Jennings & Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will be at Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle where John Mark will be laid to rest next to his Dad as he requested.

