OBITUARY: John Lester Robinson

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of John Lester Robinson, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, who left this world on March 7, 2025, in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Born on June 7, 1942, John lived a life filled with kindness, humor, and an unwavering commitment to helping others.

John was the youngest child of Charles Lee Robinson Sr. and Martha Irene Ethridge, who predeceased him, along with his brothers, Charles Lee Robinson Jr. and Harold Thomas Robinson, and nephews, James Williams and Craig Robinson. He is survived by his loving sister, Reba Williams, along with his cherished nephews, Charles Williams and John Williams, and numerous other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who will carry his spirit in their hearts.

John’s life was marked by a vibrant and easygoing nature. He never met a stranger, always ready with a joke to lift spirits and a smile that warmly welcomed all. His compassion for others was evident in his many acts of kindness, including making and delivering baskets of food to those experiencing homelessness. John’s heart knew no bounds when it came to lending a helping hand, and he touched countless lives through his selfless actions.

As a proud veteran of the United States Army, John served his country with honor and distinction, earning the title of Sharpshooter. After his military service, he dedicated his career to the Metro Davidson County Government Health Services as a courier, retiring after many years of dedicated service.

John cherished his time spent outdoors, embracing his love of fishing, walking, and hiking in the parks of Nashville. He found solace in nature and relished spending quality time with his family, creating lasting memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In remembering John Lester Robinson, we honor a man who lived life with humor, compassion, and an unyielding spirit of generosity. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will inspire all of us to be better, to help others, and to embrace the beauty of life. Rest in peace, dear John. You will be deeply missed but always remembered.