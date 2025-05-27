OBITUARY: John Larry Giles

John Larry Giles, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 24th. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, John leaves behind a legacy of strong family values.

Born to the late Bessie Hill Giles and William M. Giles, John grew up with a strong work-ethic and love of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his beloved siblings: Ruth Edmondson married to William Edmondson, Linda Pritchett married to Freddy Pritchett, and Billy Giles married to Katie Giles, each of whom held a special place in his heart.

John attended Tennessee Diesel College, where he developed a passion for mechanics and machinery that would carry through his life. He went on to become the proud owner of family-run Starbrite carwash in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which he operated with pride and integrity for many years.

A devout Christian, John was a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

He shared 56 years of marriage and partnership with his devoted wife, Linda Giles. Together, they raised two children: their daughter, Valerie Gill married to Pat Gill and their son, Trevor Giles married to Ashley Giles. John cherished his role as “Pops” to his grandchildren: Camden and Emily Gill, and Raleigh and Ansley Giles.

John had a zest for life and a spirit of adventure. He was an avid member of the motorcycle and dirt bike community, and he found great peace in working on his farm—caring for his land and raising cattle.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 29th from 3:00-6:00 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN.

Services to honor John’s life will be held on Friday, May 30th at 1:00 pm at St Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Donations in John’s honor may be gifted to St Mark’s Methodist Church.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email