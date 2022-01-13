John Joseph Caffrey, 61, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at home on January 9, 2022.

He was born to George & Josephine Scalise Caffrey in Meriden, Connecticut on February 1, 1960.

John graduated from Francis T. Maloney High School in 1978 and extended his studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

John is survived by the mother of his children, Tracey Inmon. Together they raised four children: Taylor (Keith) Bergen with granddaughters Natalie and Hadley Bergen; Logan Caffrey with grandson Hendrix Dunbar; Nicholas Caffrey, and Keaton Caffrey and Sister Jessica (Glenn) O’Neal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Timothy Caffrey and Kevin Caffrey (Twin). He is also survived by his seven nieces and nephews.

John was musically gifted. He studied and played the trumpet, but his greatest joy was the piano. If there was ever one nearby, he would always sit down and play. He spent most of his life in the restaurant industry, opening new stores and creating their recipes and menus. He was a loving father and the greatest “Papa John” to his grandbabies. He was a phenomenal cook, a loving father, and grandfather, and was always the first one to crack a joke. He was equally devoted to the Yankees and the Titans. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A service of remembrance will be held at Woodfin Memorial Funeral Home at 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130 on Saturday, January 15th from noon-4pm.

