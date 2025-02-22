OBITUARY: John Johnson

John Johnson, born on February 1, 1952, in Duluth, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 17, 2025, at the age of 73.

John was the son of John and Ruth Johnson and grew up alongside six older sisters and one younger sister. During high school, he worked at Red Owl before beginning a long and varied career. After graduating, he took a position at the Post Office in St. Paul, Minnesota. On July 10, 1976, he married June Nelson at Palmyra Covenant Church in Hector, Minnesota.

In 1979, John and June purchased a café in Fairfax, Minnesota, which they operated until 1982. They then moved to California, where John worked as a cook at Alpine Covenant Conference Center. In July 1987, they returned to Minnesota, where John became a chef at a rehabilitation center before attending technical school for computer programming. Upon graduation, he took a job at Dairyland Computers in Glenwood, MN. While in Glenwood, he also worked jobs at Blair Farms, as a 911 operator, and at American Business Forms.

In 2001, John found his calling as the Food Service Director at Lake Beauty Bible Camp. Despite experiencing cardiac arrest in 2004, he continued his passion for serving others and became the Food Service Director at Inspiration Point Bible Camp in 2005. He retired due to disability in 2010. In July 2011, John and June moved to Nashville, TN to help care for their granddaughter Emma. He remained there, surrounded by the love of his family, until his passing.

John is survived by his devoted wife, June; daughter Nicole (Nathan) Bunch of Antioch, TN; son Matthew (Jenny) Johnson of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren Emma Bunch, Audrey Johnson, and Theo Johnson; sisters Cheryl (Charlie) Burbul, Susan (Tom) Brusch, and Becky Bradburn; sisters-in-law Julie (Roland) Storly and Doris Nelson; brothers-in-law Art Stevens, Ron Bartlett, and Duane Taival; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Nancy Miller, Virginia Stevens, Karen Bartlett, and Lynn Taival; and brothers-in-law Ken Miller and Morris Bradburn.

John’s life was marked by dedication to family, faith, and service to others. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24th at 10:30am at Priest Lake Christian Fellowship, 2311 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013. Visitation with the family will be held before the service from 9:30 – 10:15 am.

