OBITUARY: John Jarratt Henderson

John Jarratt Henderson, age 91, passed away March 10, 2025, in Rockvale, TN.

John attended the Training School in Murfreesboro, TN and Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN. He graduated from Central High School in 1952. He attended Middle Tennessee State College, Murfreesboro, TN and served in the U.S. Army.

John worked at General Electric. He played golf on their golf team. John retired from General Electric after 33 years of service.

After retiring, John enjoyed planting flowers and gardening. He enjoyed having yard sales and seeing his friends.

He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

John was preceded in death by his infant son Howard Matt Henderson, his parents Dr. W.T. Henderson and Florence Jarratt Henderson of Salem. Brothers and sisters William Henderson, Harold Henderson, Florence Henderson Smith, Evelyn Henderson, Albert Henderson, Matt Whitaker Henderson Sr. and niece Elaine Henderson Davenport.

He is survived by daughter Joann Henderson Tarpley and husband Steve. A son, John J. Henderson II (Johnny), all of Rockvale, Tennessee. His nieces and nephews William T. Henderson III, Dr. Rita Henderson Slayden, Matt Whittaker Henderson Jr., Jeannie Henderson Hoover, Albert (Newton) Henderson and Shri-Lahn Sanford Glasner, and cousin Andrew Jarratt.

A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Barry Culbertson officiating.