John Hubert Neely, age 94 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Anita Neely; parents, Miles Neely Sr., Mable Carter Neely; sister, Virginia Davenport, Dorothy Reynolds; brothers, Larry Neely, Harrison Eugene Neely.

Mr. Neely was a member of Northfield Blvd Church of Christ and was retired from the United States Army. After serving his country he worked as a welder for Cummings sign company.

He is survived by his daughter; Sandy McIntyre and husband Jay; granddaughter; Anneliese McIntyre; brothers; Miles Neely Jr. and James Neely.

Family will meet at 12:30 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. David Bunting will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com