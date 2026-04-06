Dr. John Hodge Jones, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026. He was born February 17, 1937, in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to McKinley Hobart Jones and Martha Tomlinson Jones.

John was a devoted father, grandfather, educator, and servant of his community. He loved his family deeply, cherished the family farm, and poured his heart and soul into a lifelong career dedicated to education and service.

He is survived by his children, Lemuel Gregory (Cynthia) Jones and Bonnie Martha-Rae (Brian) Jones, both of Murfreesboro; stepsons Mark Barnes and Michael Willers of Boston, Massachusetts; and stepdaughter Mary Katherine Hall of Rockvale.

In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Shannon Jones, Shane (Samantha) Jones, Wesley (Anna) Jones, Rachel Jones (Collin) Snider, Abby White, Huntley Jones, and Haywood Jones. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, eight step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Martha Jones; his beloved wife, Elaine Robinson Jones; his son, Wesley Yearwood Jones, his son, Johnathan Hobart “Bart” (Karen) Jones; his daughter, Tammy Kay Jones; his stepson, Joe Dean Bell; and his siblings, Charlie Mack Jones, Mildred Jones Hargis, Gertrude Jones Frost, and Wendell T. Jones.

John was a faithful member of the Crescent Church of Christ. In his younger years, he preached at Salem Church of Christ in Cainsville, TN and served as a traveling preacher to other congregations. He taught Bible classes for many years. He was also a 50-year member of Mars Hill Lodge No. 129 F. & A.M.

Dr. Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts from David Lipscomb College, a Master of Arts from Middle Tennessee State College, and a Ph.D. from George Peabody College for Teachers.

His career in education spanned nearly four decades (1958–1997) in Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools. During that time, he served as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, school board member, Deputy Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education, and ultimately Superintendent of Murfreesboro City Schools for 15 years. A visionary leader, Dr. Jones implemented the Extended School Program (ESP) in Murfreesboro when after-school educational care was still uncommon. During his tenure, Cason Lane Academy was opened as a prototype school that attracted visits from educators around the world.

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Jones served as Chair of the National Education Commission on Time and Learning, was named Tennessee Superintendent of the Year, and was one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators. He also served as a respondent at the White House Conference on Child Care and participated in the National Education Satellite Town Meeting. He was recognized by the 100th Tennessee General Assembly, which passed a Joint Resolution honoring his exceptional service to education and his role in bringing national recognition to the Murfreesboro City School System.

Throughout his life, John treasured the memories of growing up and working on the family farm. The land where he once pastured sheep as a boy later became a beef cattle operation in his adult years. One of his favorite activities at the end of the day was sitting on the back porch watching the sunset over the fields. He often quoted the words from the poem “Sunrise, Sunset” as a reminder to cherish life’s fleeting moments: “Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the years. One season following another, Laden with happiness and tears.”

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 12-2 pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service at 2:00 pm will follow the visitation with Darryl Lewis officiating. After the service, he will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following:

Tammy Jones scholarship fund at MTSU- mail to MTSU Foundation, MTSU Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, or online at www.mtsu.edu/give. Please note “in Memory of Tammy Jones Memorial Scholarship” or the Crescent Church of Christ building fund- go online to www.crescentchurch.com to the Give Crescent section. Please note “in Memory of John H Jones.”

An online guestbook is available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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