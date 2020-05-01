John Drew Hitt, age 99 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Stones River Manor. He was born in Savannah, TN and was raised in Rutherford County, a son of the late Jim and Josephine Meredith Hitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jane Hitt; brothers, Jim, Robert, and Ralph Hitt; sisters, Margaret Hitt, Josephine Bethel, Virginia Patterson and Katherine Slaughter, a niece, Ginny Bethel Smrtic and three nephews, Jim Hitt, Dick Slaughter, and Ralph Patterson.

Survivors include a stepdaughter, Donna Newton of Woodbury; nieces, Ann Brooks, Margaret L. Thompson, Frances Bethel, Kathy Bethel Wilson; nephews, Drew Hitt, Jim and John Patterson; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hitt was a member of the Jehovah Witness faith and a United States Navy veteran. He was a graduate of MTSU and worked alongside his father in their logging business. He later retired as a rural postal carrier.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stones River Manor for their comfort and care. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Hitt family at www.woodfinchapel.com.