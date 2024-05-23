OBITUARY: John Herbert Phillips

Because of his faith in Jesus, Heaven gained a kind, humble, sweet son on May 20, 2024 when John Herbert Phillips reached his heavenly home.

John was born, raised and spent his entire life in the Mona Community of Murfreesboro, TN. He was a proud 1968 graduate of Walter Hill High School “Go Green Hornets.” He proudly served our country in the Army Reserves. He retired from General Electric with 36 years of service and enjoyed raising cattle on his family farm. John was an avid antique collector, storyteller, baker of the best chocolate meringue pies and lover of nature and all animals.

He was a deacon at Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church for many years and served on many mission trips at Belle Aire Baptist Church. He never met a stranger and if he had the opportunity to talk long enough to you, he would somehow find a family connection.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon and Mary Elizabeth Adkerson Phillips; his twin brother, Don; and his beloved son, Jonathan.

He is deeply loved and missed by his wife of 43 years, Joan; daughter, Katie (Brogan) Callahan; precious granddaughter, Etta Ruth; siblings, Marilyn (Robert) Young, Lynn (Cindy) Phillips; sister-in-law, Charline Phillips; and many other family members.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Adams Place and Alive Hospice who loved and cared for him in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

