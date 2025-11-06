OBITUARY: John Henry Gassler IV

John Henry Gassler IV, age 45, of Murfreesboro, TN, died at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro on Monday, November 3, 2025.

John was born in Augusta GA and lived in Maine prior to moving to Murfreesboro in 1988. He went to Northfield Elementary, Webb School, Central Middle School, and Oakland High School. He worked in the restaurant industry for several years before attending Brooks School of Photography in Ventura CA. After six years living in California, he moved back to Murfreesboro and worked at Adient for 12 years building, designing, and testing car seats for the Nissan Assembly Plant in Smyrna TN.

John was an avid photographer and bicycle rider. He worked in bike shops and enjoyed mountain biking in Southern California. He enjoyed cooking and was always the chef providing meals at family get-togethers. John was an avid reader and was able to carry on intellectual discussions on a wide variety of topics. He had a big heart for the underserved and for those suffering the effects of wars and natural disasters.

John is survived by his parents, Ellen and John Gassler, brother Tim, sister Elizabeth (Neil Raman), daughter Lili Rembold, nephew Matthew, and his cat, Oliver. He comes from a large extended family and has many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no services at this time. Donations in his name may be made to Alive Hospice.

