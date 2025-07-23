OBITUARY: John Harry Cain

John Harry Cain, age 77 of Murfreesboro passed away peacefully on Monday, July 21, 2025. He was a native of Harlan, KY and was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Florence Fulk Cain.

Mr. Cain attended Leanna Church of Christ. He moved to Murfreesboro in 1972. Mr. Cain was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had attended Middle Tennessee State University. Mr. Cain worked for Samsonite and retired from the Alvin C. York Medical Center. He was avid runner, enjoyed going to Sport Com and staying healthy.

Mr. Cain is survived by his brother, Bill Cain of Virginia, his niece, Heather “Cain” Tolrud and her husband, Todd Tolurd of Florida;, his great nephews, Will and Tyler, and great niece Mackenzie, and special friends, David and Teresa Dunaway.

A celebration of life service will held at Leanna Church of Christ. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com