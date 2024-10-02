OBITUARY: John Gaylon Davis

John Gaylon Davis, age 69, was ushered into the presence of Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 29, 2024 after a valiant fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Gaylon was born and raised in Murfreesboro, TN, having attended Mitchell-Neilson, Crichlow, and Oakland High School.

An aircraft mechanic by trade, working at AVCO, Vought and Triumph Group, his favorite job was that of husband, Dad, Pop and Servant to the Lord.

Married for 47 years to best friend and soulmate, Beverly Ogles Davis, together they raised their son Nicholas and daughter Ashley. They were later blessed with a daughter in love, Susy, and a son in love, Jay. And the blessings grew with grandchildren, Avery and Hudson Davis and Evan and Easton Sheedy.

Other precious survivors include his Nutty Buddy brother-in-law, Tony Ogles and his wife Melody, and sister-in-law Diane, and her husband J.C. Hall, as well as wonderful nieces and nephews.

Gaylon loved the Lord and was a faithful servant to Him. He loved being an Elder at the Assembly of Christ Church, where he fellowshipped ever since he was a child, noting that Romans 8:28 was his favorite Bible verse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine and John Davis, as well as his brother, Norman Davis.

Brother Raymond Hillis, Jr. and Brother Dan Allen will preside at the service to be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 PM at Woodfin Chapel. Pallbearers will be his nephews and Travis England. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN. The family would like to thank their wonderful staff for their compassionate care during Gaylon’s final days before entering Heaven.

WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT.

