John Franklin Alvey, age 85 of Smyrna died Saturday March 28, 2020. He was a native of Louisville, KY and was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Davis Alvey, also a daughter, Susan Stogner

Mr. Alvey was devoted father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He received the Metal of Bravery while of Chief of the Fairdale KY Volunteer Fire Department for his strength and courage display during a very dangerous fire. Mr. Alvey was a plant manager with Carrier Corporation and retired from, Harvester and Doug Nash Equipment and Engineering

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Brenda Lening Alvey; children, Gerald Alvey and wife Shirley of KY,Bonnie Self and husband Ed of KY, Lori Palermo and husband Dan of KY, Katrina Weems of Smyrna, Malissa Henager and Aaron of Memphis; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Ethington of KY, Annie Bowles of KY, Jana Burk of KY, Betsy Ray of NY

A memorial service will be held at a later date.