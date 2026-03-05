John Donald Fosco, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

John was born on September 20, 1944, in Camden, NJ. He served in the United States Army and also worked for the Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia. John was a big sports fan and supported the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Flyers.

He is survived by stepdaughters, Vicki Swift (Warren Michael) and Dawn Bailey (Clyde); grandchildren, Patrick McClanahan, Keenan McClanahan, Tara Gravley (Brian), Dante Erebara (Raylee), Giuseppe DeMaria, Vincenzo DeMaria (Payton), Ashley Stewart (Frankie), and Stephanie Tramel (James); and 18 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jeanne Fosco; his parents; and great granddaughter, Jamie Stewart.

