OBITUARY: John Ellis Richards

John Ellis Richards, age 91, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence.

He was known as “Tomato Man” on Thompson Lane and he was a big believer in Disaster Relief. John was a retired farmer and a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ.

John was preceded in death by his parents, William L. Richards and Sarah Gannon Richards; brothers, Tommy Richards, Hoyde Richards, Clyde Richards, Carl Richards; and sisters, Annie Mai Richards, Pauline Todd, Georgia Haynes and Mina Dunaway. He is survived by sister-in-law, Frances Richards; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Chuck Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with Eddy McKee, David Harris, Chad Thomas, Thomas Hopkins, Jimmy Hunter, Jarrod Ward and Ron Demonbreun serving as pallbearers.

