OBITUARY: John Edwin Hixson

John Edwin Hixson “Big Ed”, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

He was born February 7, 1933, in Chattanooga, TN to the late Newton and Lavina Hixson.

He was preceded by siblings: Paul Dwayne Hixson, Burl Hixson, Eloise Walker Matthews, Jean Upton.

He is survived by sons: Mike (Nancy) Hixson, Steve (Pam) Hixson, Eric (Debbie) Hixson, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Big Ed was a member of East Main Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN and a former member of East Ridge Church of Christ in Chattanooga, TN.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy then taught school for many years.

He then dabbled in many other business interests and was an avid photographer.

Big Ed was a man who took great pleasure in learning and reading of all types and of all subjects throughout his life until he took his last breath.