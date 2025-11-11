OBITUARY: John Edward King, Jr.

John Edward King, Jr., age 89 of La Vergne passed away Saturday November 8, 2025. Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward King, Sr and Glendale Rollings King Fralick, son, Eddie Crutchfield, great-granddaughter, Isabelle; son-in-law, Wayne Deskins.

He was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church and was retired from Nashville Machine. Mr. King also had worked for the City of La Vergne for many years. He was veteran on the United States Navy and enjoyed being outdoors.

Mr. King is survived by his wife, Rita King; children, James King, Charles King and wife Linda, Glenda Ruth Holt and husband Tim, Crystal King and Rick Bonelli, Amanda Deskins-Parson and husband Jody; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday November 13th 2:00 PM to 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be Thursday November 13th at 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, in Murfreesboro. Graveside service will be Tuesday November 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

