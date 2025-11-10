OBITUARY: John Edward ‘Eddie’ Upchurch

John Edward “Eddie” Upchurch, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Orlando, Florida, passed away with his family by his side on the morning of Thursday, November 6, 2025. Mr. Upchurch was the son of the late Emory Wheeler “Buck” and Mary Rozena Zimmerman Upchurch.

He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Janie Little Upchurch; daughters, Emily Mitten and husband Travis, Ellen Crider and husband Kevin and Elise Carver and husband Johnathon; grandchildren, Julianna (Mitten) True and husband Tim, Ashleigh Mitten, Charity Mitten, Caroline Mitten, Emma Crider, Will Crider, Clara Crider, Nolan Crider, Tate Carver, Ailee Carver and Gaines Carver; great grandchildren, Selah and Piper Joy True; siblings, Linda Cash and husband Sid, Jim Upchurch and Debbie Snipes and husband Chip.

Eddie was devoted to all things family and was a sports enthusiast, especially when the Florida Gators were involved. His hobbies were fishing, golfing, traveling, participating in game nights with family and friends, and attending all of his grandkids’ sporting events and recitals. He was a member of Community Baptist Church, and he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was full of compassion, service, and kindness, demonstrated through his investments of both time and finances.

Eddie graduated from the University of Florida and worked as a civil engineer at Orlando Utilities Commission for 33 years. He was a proud patriot who will be laid to rest with military honors for his service in the Navy Seabees. His example of faith, family, and compassion leaves a legacy that his children and children’s children will carry on for years to come.

Services to celebrate Mr. Upchurch will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Community Baptist Church in Spring Hill, Tennessee with visitation also on Tuesday from Ten O’clock until the service begins at Eleven O’clock. Pallbearers will be Travis Mitten, Kevin Crider, Johnathon Carver, Will Crider, Tate Carver, Tim True, Nolan Crider and Gaines Carver. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

